Police have captured the man suspected of attempting to murder his mother and sister during a home invasion in Melrose, Massachusetts, on Friday night.

John C. Ferreira, 54, of Melrose, was wanted for assault with intent to murder in the wake of the attack on Vinton Street. He was apprehended Tuesday in Westboro and is being held by police there pending arraignment on Wednesday morning.

Police said Ferreira allegedly used a hammer or mallet in the attacks and that he was apparently in the house when the women came home. He also tied one of the women to a chair with wire ties and duct tape. One victim's face was injured badly and both had marks on their arms and legs.

One victim apparently escaped from the home and flagged down police while walking along the road. Police were called when a neighbor spotted the woman outside, bleeding.

Both women were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the attack is still unclear.