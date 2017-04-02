Quiet Sunday & Opening Day; Soaking Rain Tuesday

After a whirlwind of a Saturday, with snow, sleet and rain, residents in southern New Hampshire, Maine and areas north of Route 2 in Massachusetts will be greeted with perfect melting weather with peeks of sun and highs into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday brings another sun-filled day with more areas reaching into the 50s for highs, especially into southern New England.

Speaking of Monday, for the Red Sox home opener, it will be pleasant with temperatures starting off in the upper 40s for first pitch with a light easterly wind.

Tuesday brings the next chance for rain and a soaker at that. We could see an additional 1-2” of rainfall through Wednesday morning with a chance for that rain to changeover to a mix to snow into northern New Hampshire and Maine by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Coupled with the snow melt and the amount of rain that fell Saturday during the storm, we could see some minor flooding, so if you are in a flood prone area or located near a river, make sure to have a plan in place just in case.

As for the rest of the work week, Wednesday looks to be dry with lingering clouds.

Thursday and Friday has scattered showers with those chances extending into the first half of the weekend with temperatures into the 50s.

The last few days of the 10-day brings a surge of 60 degree warmth. The last time we reached into the 60s in Boston was March 1.