PD: Men Went Into Police Station for Money to Buy Cocaine

Two men were arrested after approaching a police officer to buy cocaine from him, then walking into the Hartford police station to try to get the money to buy the cocaine, according to police.

Police said Noah Yankowski and Zachary Pillarella, both of Cromwell, approached a man on High Street in Hartford around 2 a.m. Sunday, told him they wanted to “buy coke,” asked if he would sell them some and said they would have to go to an ATM to get cash, according to police.

The man who Yankowski and Pillarella approached happened to be a Hartford police officer who had just finished his shift and was walking to his personal vehicle. He told them there was an ATM in the front lobby of the police department, so Yankowski and Pillarella went inside to get $60.

The officer then notified police on duty about what transpired and an officer arrested Yankowski and Pillarella and seized the $60 as evidence, police said.

Yankowski and Pillarella were charged with criminal attempt to possess narcotics and conspiracy to possess narcotics.



