Message of Peace Hung at Town Common After Swastika Found | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Message of Peace Hung at Town Common After Swastika Found

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    City of Salem

    The Salem, Massachusetts, town common was once again targeted, but this time, instead a message of hate, it was a message of love. 

    Hearts and a banner reading “Shalom Salem” were hung up overnight Monday. 

    Police Investigate Hateful Graffiti in Norwell

    [NECN] Police Investigate Hateful Graffiti in Norwell

    Police are looking for whoever spray painted hateful graffiti all over a popular walking path in Norwell, Massachusetts.

    (Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

    Over the weekend, a swastika was painted on there.

    Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement Monday that police are currently reviewing surveillance cameras to determine who is responsible.

    Driscoll said she isn't sure if this was just an isolated incident, or if it might be related to similar occurrences in other Massachusetts cities.

    New data shows that the number of anti-Semitic incidents reported in Massachusetts soared last year when compared to the prior year.

    "In Salem, we strive to be a welcoming and inclusive city, and in the wake of this incident, we will continue our work with our community partners like Salem's No Place for Hate Committee, the ADL, and others to continually educate, advocate and work toward that goal," she said. 

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices