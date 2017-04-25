Message of Peace Hung at Town Common After Swastika Found

The Salem, Massachusetts, town common was once again targeted, but this time, instead a message of hate, it was a message of love.

Hearts and a banner reading “Shalom Salem” were hung up overnight Monday.

Over the weekend, a swastika was painted on there.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement Monday that police are currently reviewing surveillance cameras to determine who is responsible.

Driscoll said she isn't sure if this was just an isolated incident, or if it might be related to similar occurrences in other Massachusetts cities.

New data shows that the number of anti-Semitic incidents reported in Massachusetts soared last year when compared to the prior year.

"In Salem, we strive to be a welcoming and inclusive city, and in the wake of this incident, we will continue our work with our community partners like Salem's No Place for Hate Committee, the ADL, and others to continually educate, advocate and work toward that goal," she said.