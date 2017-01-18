Mass. Students Excited to Attend Inauguration

Students at Methuen High School in Massachusetts are looking forward to seeing the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Friday. (Published 40 minutes ago)

High school students from Methuen, Massachusetts, will become part of history Friday.

The group embarked Wednesday morning on their journey to Washington for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

"We are so excited," said Methuen High School senior Ravyn Dallaire. "I'm so glad that we actually got to do it because it was just an idea at one point, and it's actually following through, and it's tomorrow."

"I love politics," said senior Nika Nyugen. "After taking AP Government last year, I fell in love with it."

A group of 36 students and four teachers is making the historic trip, and they didn't think twice about.

"My hope for the kids is they just go down with an open mind," said Superintendent Judy Scannell.

One of the student chaperones is social studies teacher Tim Osgood. He said seeing a presidential inauguration is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for some of his students.

"Being able to see their expressions, I think, is what I'm looking forward to most," said Osgood.

The trip was planned over the course of about a year. Students said no matter which candidate won the election, they were going to witness history.

"I can't wait to be in the crowd and just see what happens," said Nyugen.

"We're going to see something totally unexpected," said Dallaire.

With hours of planning, the itinerary is complete and they have important logistics to keep in mind.

"When are we getting up, where are we going, where are we meeting," said Osgood, reviewing the checklist.

"We want to make sure we're always together," said Dallaire. "We want to make sure it's a secure thing."