The Methuen, Mass., police are on the lookout for a woman who was reported missing Saturday.

Katherine Warfield is 33 years old, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt and orange sweatpants at the Holy Family Hospital.

She could be heading to a bus or train terminal.

Anybody with information on her wherabouts is requested to call the Methuen Police Department on 978 983 8698.