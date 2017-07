ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 11: Addison Reed #43 of the New York Mets throws a ninth inning pitch against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 11, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Mets' right-handed pitcher Addison Reed will reportedly join the Boston Red Sox roster.

CSNNE reports that in exchange for Reed, 28, the Sox will give up three 22-year-old minor league relievers: Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek.

Reed is a free agent after this season and has a 2.57 ERA in 29 innings. He has pitched 48 strikeouts compared to six walks.