A Boston man is back home after spending three weeks in a hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach, Florida.

Abhishek Tulsyan, 24, was nearly killed Christmas Eve when a car plowed into him while he was heading back to his hotel.

“I had no clue, I didn’t see that car, it just hit me,” Tulsyan explained to NBC Boston.

The Babson College graduate student was on winter break when the crash happened.

“I went up in the air when the car hit me, I hit a palm tree, and then I fell down,” Tulsyan said.

After hitting the palm tree, he landed in some bushes.

“I tried to get up from there, and then I fell down and after that I was not able to feel my body, I was conscious, but I wasn’t able to feel anything,” he said.

Strangers surrounded Tulsyan and called 911.

Tulsyan spent the next three weeks in a hospital. He suffered 8 or 9 broken bones in his pelvis and foot but did not suffer a head injury nor did he need surgery.

“I’ve been going through a lot of physical struggles as well as psychological struggles,” he said.

Tulsyan has watched the video of the crash several times and calls it a miracle that he survived.

Miami Beach Police have still not found the driver but Tulsyan hopes he or she will come forward.

“It was me who was injured in this accident. Next time it could be their family member, and they should take a bold step so that this doesn’t happen in the future and there’s no one like me who gets to suffer without any reason,” Tulsyan said.