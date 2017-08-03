The woman who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend will be sentenced on Thursday.

Michelle Carter was convicted in June and faces up to 20 years in prison for encouraging the suicide of Conrad Roy.

Conrad Roy, 18, poisoned himself with carbon monoxide in 2014. Following a bench trial, a judge ruled that Carter should be held responsible for his death, based on hundreds of text messages she sent urging him to commit suicide.

Carter was charged as a youthful offender, which gives the judge some latitude in her punishment.

Carter’s sentencing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Taunton Juvenile Court. NBC Boston will broadcast the proceedings live.