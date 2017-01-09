Mid-Week Warmth Follows Today's Arctic Air

Commuters, bundled for warmth, wait for a train at an L station on December 15, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago area is experiencing the season's first sub-zero temperatures with wind chills expected to dip today to near -30. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

An area of high pressure centered over the Carolinas builds into the region on Monday. This system brought sub-zero wind chills and temperatures across interior southern New England earlier this morning.

We should expect increasing clouds with highs only maxing into the 20s. Tonight will feature decreasing clouds and lows in the teens.

The next system approaches our region from the Great Lakes tomorrow as high pressure shifts offshore, bringing with it an increasing chance of rain as the day progresses. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow across the north while temperatures south will remain above freezing, though precipitation may begin as snow at the onset along the Providence-Boston Corridor. Highs will reach into the low 30s north and mid 40s south.

Steady rain moves in overnight Tuesday and continues through Wednesday morning. A cold front pushes across the region on Wednesday, ushering in clearing skies and highs in the mid 40s, low 50s along the coast.

Another low pressure system approaches New England on Thursday with showers, and an even warmer air mass streams into the region with highs expected in the upper 40s north and low 50s south.

An arctic cold front moves through on Friday. We s hould see highs occurring during the first half of the day before the cold front moves through, ranging from the low 50s south to low 30s north. Seasonable cold weather returns for the weekend with mostly sunny weather on Saturday with highs in the 30s. We’re keeping an eye on the possibility of some snow Saturday night into Sunday morning as a system moves into the region from the Great Lakes. More details on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast and stay tuned to necn and NBC Boston for the latest updates.