An elite liberal arts school in Vermont is vowing to learn from an ugly chapter in its history, after a professor suffered physical injuries when a protest got out of hand.

“I feared for my life,” Middlebury College political science professor Allison Stanger wrote on her Facebook page following an encounter with protesters last week on the campus of Middlebury College.

Many students, as well as people the school described as “outside agitators,” were angry about an appearance Thursday on campus by Charles Murray.

Murray calls himself a libertarian social scientist, but past writings on race and intelligence left detractors branding him as a white supremacist and the Southern Poverty Law Center calling him a racist pseudoscientist.

“Having those ideas invited to our campus makes me and other people of my community feel like we’re not welcome here,” Elizabeth Dunn, a student of color told NBC 5 News on Thursday.

Protestors first shouted down the speaker, then pulled fire alarms.

Later, as Murray and the professor moderating the discussion were leaving, some in the crowd pulled Stanger’s hair and hurt her neck. Stanger said she received medical care from a local hospital.

Stanger said on Facebook, “Nothing good ever comes from demonizing our brothers and sisters.”

Phil Hoxie, a member of the Middlebury chapter of the American Enterprise Institute and a vice executive chair of the Vermont Federation of College Republicans, was one of the students who invited Murray to campus.

Hoxie said he hoped to hear what the guest had to say about the divisive nature of politics in America today.

“Free speech is only truly free speech when you defend it for people you fundamentally disagree with,” Hoxie said Monday. “This is a story about forces in our country. We have two groups who don’t want to listen to each other—who don’t understand each other.”

Murray warned in a blog post of “intellectual thugs” overtaking campuses, saying, “What happened last Thursday has the potential to be a disaster for American liberal education.”

Murray did praise Middlebury’s administration for trying to facilitate free speech at the school.

Thursday, Middlebury’s president, Laurie Patton, addressed the crowd before the scheduled speech. She said she “profoundly disagreed” with much of what Murray has focused on publicly, but suggested there is an intellectual and academic benefit to engaging with ideas members of the college community object to.

“The very premise of free speech on this campus is that a speaker has the right to be heard,” Patton said. “If there ever was a time for Americans to take on arguments that offend us, it is now.”

Jim Douglas served four terms as Vermont’s Governor, starting in 2002, as a Republican in the mostly blue state.

“It’s important that we listen to other voices,” Douglas said. “I’ve always believed that when you know you’re going to run into someone at the landfill or a school play or the grocery store, it’s pretty hard to get really angry. And I think that’s been a key hallmark to the kind of civility we’ve enjoyed in Vermont. I certainly hope we can maintain it. And I certainly hope incidents like the one we saw in Middlebury last week will be an exception.”

Friday, in a statement to the campus and alumni, President Patton apologized to people who attended the event with sincere interest in taking part in a civil discussion, and also to Murray and Stanger for the treatment they experienced.

Patton said already, students, faculty, and staff are meeting to talk about ways to build bridges, and make the campus more open to differing viewpoints.

The school’s president also said she would be responding soon to the “clear violations” of college policies that took place Thursday evening.