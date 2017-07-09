Mild Dry Evening as the Moon Rises in the East

Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs in the 80s. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Monday: Partly cloudy, highs in the 80s.

Beautiful moonlit sky tonight with comfortable sleeping weather, mostly clear with low temperature in the 50s and 60s.

The atmosphere becomes a bit more energized tomorrow, with fair-weather clouds building rapidly, and a few spot showers. It's more humid, but still plenty of sunshine around and temperatures in the 80s. Wind tomorrow from the southwest 10 to 20 mph.

A stronger front arrives tomorrow night, with downpours possible to start today Tuesday. The day looks like a warm and humid day with temperatures mostly in the 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms, rainfall could be locally heavy. It's a hit or miss kind a day, so don't cancel any plans just keep an eye on the weather app.

We likely have a bit drier weather from Canada here on Wednesday with good amount of sunshine and temperatures back to the lower 80s and lower humidity.

The big ticket item of this week, is what's going to happen Thursday and Friday? There's some serious cold air in Canada and a lot of heat across the United States, it looks like the battle zone once again will set up over the Great Lakes and right into New England with possible flooding rains later Thursday and Friday. It's a ways off, but we have to keep an eye on it as it's been a very volatile spring and early summer, our rivers are high and there's no end to this pattern in sight.