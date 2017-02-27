Mild Start to Week; Showers, Thunderstorms Later | NECN
Mild Start to Week; Showers, Thunderstorms Later

By Chris Gloninger

    Today (Monday): Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs around 50.

    Overnight Monday Night: Clouds increase. Lows in the 30s.

    Tuesday: Mild, a few showers. Highs in the 50s.

     

    It’s a sunny mild start to the work week as high temperatures today will climb into the low 50s. 

    On Tuesday clouds will increase with showers likely. High temperatures will climb in the upper 40s to around 50°. 

    Wednesday will be very warm with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will move through during the evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may be strong. 

    Winds will be very strong Wednesday into Thursday. This warm-up is short-lived temperatures by Thursday struggle to get to 50°. 

    Friday and Saturday will be cold with high temperatures in the 30s. For next Sunday expect a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the mid-40s. Unsettled weather returns mid-week the following week with temperatures around 40°. 

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

