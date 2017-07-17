Mild and Muggy Start; Thunderstorms Approaching

After a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the 60s to near 70° early Monday, we will have a partly sunny sky and scattered showers and thunderstorms. At the ocean fog and low clouds should see a slow burn off.

We have increasing sunshine at the beach, and decreasing sunshine away from the coast. A line of thunderstorms from northwestern Massachusetts, across Vermont, and into central and northern New Hampshire, and western Maine may produce torrential downpours with possible flash flooding and damaging thunderstorm winds during the afternoon.

The temperature may not be quite as warm is Sunday, with high temperature in the 70s near the ocean to low and mid 80s inland, but humidity is a little bit higher so it feels about the same. The wind is light and variable with local onshore breezes.

Showers and storms diminish with the setting sun, but we stay mild and muggy overnight with patching dense fog once again, low temperature in the 60s.

The weak front responsible for showers and storms regenerate on Tuesday with a repeat threat for heavy thunderstorms a little bit south and east of where they occur on Monday. Otherwise the day is very similar with humidity and temperatures in the low 80s and a tendency for light variable wind.

Wednesday the atmosphere should dry out a little bit, even though humidity remains high at the surface, it's a little less humid up in the sky so the threat for thunderstorms should diminish. That means more sunshine than clouds on with warm to hot high temperatures close to 90°, a little cooler at the coast.

Yet another energy center comes along the stalled boundary with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night. Then on Friday we should see a little bit drier weather with temperatures cooling back down to the lower 80s, even the 70s north. The weekend is a tough call as there maybe another energy center getting close, but for now we will call for more sunshine than clouds with seasonable temperatures in the low 80s.