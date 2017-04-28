Mild and Summer-Like for First Half of Weekend

A cold front swings through New England today. Clouds and showers give way to sunshine by the afternoon. A mild day across the area with highs reaching into the upper 70s with slightly cooler temperatures at the coast. Partly cloudy overnight with lows near 60 degrees south and mid 40s north.

A quick morning shower or downpour on Saturday, followed by fair and summery weather behind a second cold frontal passage. Expecting highs to reach near 80 degrees south and the upper 70s north.

An area of high pressure noses into New England on Sunday, resulting in partly sunny skies. A warm front approaches the region later in the day. Scattered showers move in towards the evening. Cooler temperatures are on tap for Sunday with highs returning closer to normal in the 50s north and near 60 degrees south.

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, an area of low pressure approaches New England, pushing more showers into New England ahead of it. Any rain showers will bring moderate to heavy rainfall with them. Can’t rule out a few thunderstorms as well. Highs will range from the 60s south to near 60 degrees north. Slightly warmer on Tuesday with continued chance of showers during the day. High temperatures reach into the mid to upper 60s, low 60s north.

Low pressure moves out of New England by Wednesday with improving weather. Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers early Thursday, otherwise mostly sunny skies as we transition in between two weather systems. More details are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.