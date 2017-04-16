A child has been killed in a hit-and-run accident in Milford, Massachusetts.

Milford police said the event occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 30 Water St.

At this time, the identity and condition of the child have not been released.

Police are seeking help in locating the car involved in the crime, a late model red Toyota Scion SUV with tinted windows.

The incident is currently under police investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.