Milford, Massachusetts, Child Killed in Hit-and-Run
Milford, Massachusetts, Child Killed in Hit-and-Run

Milford Police said the event occurred in the area of 30 Water Street

By Alexandra Prim

    A child has been killed in a hit-and-run accident in Milford, Massachusetts.

    Milford police said the event occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 30 Water St.

    At this time, the identity and condition of the child have not been released.

    Police are seeking help in locating the car involved in the crime, a late model red Toyota Scion SUV with tinted windows.

    The incident is currently under police investigation.

    This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

