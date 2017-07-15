Thousands of people turned out at Boston's Fenway Park on Saturday morning to honor military veterans, current service members and their families.

The 8th Annual Run to Home Base started at 7 a.m. and included a 5K and 9K. The event benefits Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and the Massachusetts General Hospital program which help service members when they complete their military service.

About 2,300 people took part in Saturday's run in hopes of healing wounds like traumatic brain injuries and PTSD.

This year's race has special meaning as it is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

"I’m running for my dad who is a Vietnam Veteran and my grandfather too who was a World War II Veteran but he’s no longer with us, and I thought it was a great cause," said runner Amy Chacharone.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $13 million.

Among those in attendance were Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy, and Rep. Joe Kennedy.