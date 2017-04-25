Fire crews battled a blaze that started in one home in Millbury, Massachusetts, and then spread to another.

The first alarm for the fire on Upton Street was struck just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials.

Everyone was able to make it out safely, fire officials on the scene tell us.

No other details were immediately available.

Sky Ranger footage shows flames shooting from the roof, destroying both homes. The fire didn't spread to any other neighboring homes.

Smoke from the fire was visible from the Mass. Pike.

