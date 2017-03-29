Two people were injured when a minivan crashed into a senior assistance facility after a police chase Wednesday morning in Carver, Massachusetts.

Two drivers were hospitalized after a police chase ended with a minivan hitting another vehicle and crashing into a senior assistance facility Wednesday morning in Carver, Massachusetts.

Police initially responded to a call that a woman was suffering from a medical emergency, slumped over the wheel of her minivan.

When responding officers passed the minivan, they say it was driving very fast and they soon aborted the chase. Shortly after, the minivan crashed into another car in an intersection before crashing into the Council on Aging building on Lakeview Street.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital. They are expected to be OK.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash. They say it is too early to tell if any charges will be filed.