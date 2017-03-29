Police: Minivan Hits Car, Senior Center After Chase in Carver, Massachusetts | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Minivan Hits Car, Senior Center After Chase in Carver, Massachusetts

By Eli Rosenberg and Mike Pesaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two people were injured when a minivan crashed into a senior assistance facility after a police chase Wednesday morning in Carver, Massachusetts.

    (Published 9 minutes ago)

    Two drivers were hospitalized after a police chase ended with a minivan hitting another vehicle and crashing into a senior assistance facility Wednesday morning in Carver, Massachusetts.

    Police initially responded to a call that a woman was suffering from a medical emergency, slumped over the wheel of her minivan.

    When responding officers passed the minivan, they say it was driving very fast and they soon aborted the chase. Shortly after, the minivan crashed into another car in an intersection before crashing into the Council on Aging building on Lakeview Street.

    Both drivers were taken to a hospital. They are expected to be OK.

    Police are working to determine the cause of the crash. They say it is too early to tell if any charges will be filed.

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices