Minor Hiccup in the Labor Day Weekend Forecast

After a cool, possibly record-cold start to our Saturday, temperatures will rebound back to near 70 by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies, so the first half of the extended holiday weekend be pleasant. Saturday night is when clouds start to build in advance of the remnants of Harvey.

The big dome of high pressure over New England that brought nice, fall-like weather today and tomorrow, is short-lived as it slides out to sea late Saturday evening. Clouds slide in ahead of the rain associated with Harvey.

The moisture associated with remnants of Harvey work their way in by early Sunday morning, starting south and spreading northeastward, with a few heavy downpours for the Cape and the Islands are possible. A few more embedded downpours are possible through midday spreading from southwest to northeast into parts of New Hampshire. Remnants of Harvey should clear the area by late Sunday evening, giving way to a nice Labor Day Monday.

High temperatures this weekend range from upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday with more cloud cover Sunday along with those scattered showers. Monday brings highs back to near 80 under partly sunny skies.

As everyone heads back to work or school on Tuesday after the long holiday weekend, highs Tuesday will remain in the low 80s with humidity sliding back in, then we see the chance for showers midweek, lowering humidity and the high temperatures back into the lower 70s by Wednesday.

We are still watching the Tropics as Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 as it closes in on the Leeward Islands by Wednesday. We are continuing to track Irma as some weather models hint to Irma sliding up the east coast.

As always stay tuned for the latest updates on your local forecast and on the tropics as we are halfway through the hurricane season.