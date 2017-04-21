Police provided this photo of 13-year-old Jessica Jimenez, who was last seen on April 17

Authorities in Massachusetts claim the state's child welfare agency is preventing them from interviewing a 15-year-old girl who they say ran away from a group home with a 13-year-old girl who is still missing.

Methuen police Chief Joseph E. Solomon called the Department of Children and Families' refusal to let his investigators interview the 15-year-old about Jessica Jimenez's whereabouts "unacceptable" on Friday.

Jimenez and the other teen ran away from their group home on Elm Street on Monday, according to Solomon, who said he is concerned because it's atypical for a runaway to leave during the week.

The other teen returned to the group home on Thursday, but Jimenez is still missing.

DCF workers in Lawrence won't let police officers or detectives speak to her about Jimenez unless she has a lawyer present, but Solomon said the state's child welfare agency hasn't made a lawyer available for about two days at this point.

Jimenez is described as being 5'4" tall, weighing 115 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jimenez's whereabouts is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.