Amber Alert Issued for Missing 3-Year-Old in Worcester

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Ella Abbott, who is believed to be with her mother, Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ella Abbott is believed to be with her mother. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 3' tall and weighs around 40 pounds. The toddler was last seen wearing a purple or dark colored top.

Her mother, Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit, 38, is described as approximately 5'11'', weighing about 170 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Ella was taken from an address on 339 Greenwood St. in Worcester around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday by her mother, who made threats to harm the child.

According to police, the two are possibly traveling in a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Massachusetts license plate number 4PG367. Rickheit has a history in the Charlton area and was believed to have been recently traveling on the Massachusetts Turnpike in that area.

Anyone with any information on the mother or child is advised to contact Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or call 911 immediately.