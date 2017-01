Authorities in New Hampshire are looking for a missing Dartmouth College student.

Hanover police say 21-year-old Adam M. Wright was last seen just after midnight on Jan. 30 on the college's campus.

He was last seen wearing a bulky black coat, and is described as 6'4", weighs about 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is asked to call Hanover police at 603-643-2222.