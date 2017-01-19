Missing Mass. Man With Dementia Found in Georgia

A Massachusetts man with dementia reported missing Wednesday was found safe Thursday on a bus in Georgia.

Ricardo Gamez, 65, went missing from the LGH Saints Camp in Lowell Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed Thursday evening that Gamez was on a bus heading to Florida. That bus stopped in Brunswick, Georgia, where state police helped him. He was taken to a local hospital.

Gamez was believed to have boarded a train from Lowell to North Station at 10:15 a.m. and arriving at 11:15 a.m.