Missing Mass. Man With Dementia Found in Georgia | NECN
Missing Mass. Man With Dementia Found in Georgia

By Mike Pescaro and Alexandra Prim

    Lowell Police

    A Massachusetts man with dementia reported missing Wednesday was found safe Thursday on a bus in Georgia.

    Ricardo Gamez, 65, went missing from the LGH Saints Camp in Lowell Wednesday morning.

    Police confirmed Thursday evening that Gamez was on a bus heading to Florida. That bus stopped in Brunswick, Georgia, where state police helped him. He was taken to a local hospital.

    Gamez was believed to have boarded a train from Lowell to North Station at 10:15 a.m. and arriving at 11:15 a.m.

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

