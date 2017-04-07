Missing Woman Found Dead; Man Charged With Murder

A Massachusetts woman who was reported missing Saturday has been found dead, and a Rhode Island man has been charged with her murder.

Fall River Police announced Tuesday that they were looking for 29-year-old Krystal Boswell, who had not been seen since Saturday. Wednesday, according to police in Cranston, Rhode Island, an anonymous caller reported that a resident of that city named James Lombardi had murdered a missing woman from Fall River and buried her behind a vacant home being renovated.

When Boswell was reported missing, Cranston Police say, she was said to have left with a man named Jimmy who had a Rhode Island cell phone number.

Authorities found a patch of ground behind 9 Preston Ave. that had been disturbed. They learned that Lombardi, 32, had recently performed work there and had known Boswell. Police add that Lombardi had been seen digging a hole there on Sunday morning.

Police began searching the property on Wednesday, and they found Boswell's remains early Friday morning. She had died from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

"The loss of this young woman is tragic. On behalf of the men and women of the Cranston Police Department, we offer our sincerest condolences to Ms. Boswell's entire family and her friends," Col. Michael Winquist, the department's chief, said in a statement.

Later Friday morning, they arrested Lombardi at his Wakefield Avenue home and charged him with first degree murder.

Lombardi was ordered held without bail pending his arraignment, which will take place Monday in the Third District Court in Warwick. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.