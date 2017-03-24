Mohegan Sun Breaks Ground on Exposition Center

As Mohegan Sun breaks ground on its new exposition and convention center, staff is also planning to build up Connecticut's job force.

About two weeks ago crews broke ground on the $80 million project site.

Mohegan Tribe Chairman Kevin Brown said the project will bring 300 new jobs to the state. Some involve construction, others will be permanent.

"Certainly everything we do solidifies our position as a primary employer in the state of Connecticut," he said, adding most hires will be local.

President of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, Tony Sheridan, said the expo center will allow Mohegan Sun to attract even larger events, bringing even more people into Uncasville.

North Stonington-based A/Z Corporation is managing the construction on the project.

"In southeastern Connecticut, this will certainly be one of the biggest projects ongoing," said Perry Lorenz, president/CEO of A/Z Corporation.

For 15 years Waterford's Mary Wren has worked at Mohegan Sun. The director of hotel operations started with the company before the building ever opened.

"I've basically worked my way up. So I've had about four promotions in the last 15 years," Wren said.

She said she manages a mostly local staff.

"All within the area, all grew up within the area."

That has her confident a lot of the staff at the expo center will be local, too. Wren is expecting to get a few calls about future job openings.

"Oh I'm sure I will. I will hear from a few people for sure," she said.

All of the features inside the center haven't been decided on yet. But there will be meeting rooms, a ballroom and luxury entertainment space.

The Mohegan Sun Exposition and Convention Center is expected to open in June 2018.