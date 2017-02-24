A Maine mother accused of killing her ex-husband in front of their two children made her first court appearance in Alfred, Maine Friday.

Mom Accused of Killing Ex-Husband in Front of Kids Appears in Court

Family members defended Kandee Weyland outside of the courtroom, describing her as a woman who lost everything, survived abuse, but was pushed too far.

“Kandee just exploded, she couldn’t take it anymore,” said her uncle, Bruce Collind.

Police charged Kandee Weyland with the murder of her ex-husband, Scott, Wednesday – days after Scott was awarded custody of their two children, ages seven and 11.

“She said 'I’m going up to his house to confront him, and ask him how could you do this to me?'” Kandee’s mother, Linda Griffin, said.

Family members said the children were watching as Kandee stabbed Scott.

“The children are the real victims here,” said Collind.

Kandee’s mother, aunt, and uncle claim Scott was abusing her. Those allegations were spelled out in a protection from abuse order Kandee filed.

But Scott’s family denies these allegations. He filed his own protection order against his estranged wife, telling a judge, “She seems obsessed with destroying me.”

Last week, a judge gave Scott custody of their children, citing concerns about Kandee’s housing.

“She was pushed right over the edge,” said Collind. “Her mental stability was in question.”

Now, the children are staying with grandparents as their mother is ordered held without bail.