Mom Found Not Guilty of Manslaughter of Teacher

A woman accused of drinking before backing into a seventh grade RHAM teacher in March 2014 was sentenced to five years in jail for misconduct of a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

In addition to misconduct with a motor vehicle, Elizabeth Everett had been charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence, second-degree manslaughter and unsafe backing, according to online court records, and she pleaded not guilty.

In Dec. 2016, Everett was acquitted of all charges linked to the death of a math teacher, Dawn Mallory.

Court documents say Everett, of Hebron, was dropping off her son at the high school on March 14, 2014 when she accidentally entered the bus lane and backed up, going at least 14 miles per hour, when she hit Mallory.

Mallory died two weeks later after she was taken off life support and her family sued Everett and settled that suit for $1.1 million.

Police said Everett had been drinking prior to the crash, and her blood alcohol content was .07, just shy of the legal limit of .08, according to the warrant for her arrest.

Everett’s lawyer said she made a mistake and drove into the bus lane by accident and was trying to back out.

After Mallory’s death, the school added speed bumps and changed traffic patterns to make the area safe.

Everett will be sentenced on the misconduct charge on Feb. 28 in Rockville.