Mom Recalls Dangling in Hoisted Car With 2 Children

A Suffield family is grateful to be safe after downed electrical wires snagged their car and hoisted it in the air during the storms on Wednesday.

The driver, Lisa Beaulieu, said she was heading home with her two children in the car when an electrical pole snapped in half as she drove down Mountain Road.

"We saw a telephone pole snap and fall down as we were approaching it, our car got stuck in the wires that were attached to it, and we got air lifted," she said.

Beaulieu drove over the power lines which reeled her vehicle into the air. Their car dangled over Mountain Road until rescuers could come free them.

"I prayed the entire time we were in the car. I prayed please don't let lightning hit us, please don't let the car shift," Beaulieu said.

The mother waited for help inside the car with her 5-year-old son Drew and her 4-year-old daughter Noella. The mother called 911 and the operator remained on the line until help arrived.

When help did arrive, Drew was the first to see them because he could see out the back window.

"I cleaned the window off and started crying for the firefighters," said the 5-year-old boy said.

More than 40 minutes later, the Beaulieu family was free and unharmed. They are thankful for all crews who helped them during their time of need.

"Thank you so much," said Beaulieu to the emergency crews.

Surprisingly, Beaulieu said the car may be salvageable.