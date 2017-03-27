PD: Mom Uses Daughter's Toy Stroller to Steal From Macy's

A mom used her daughter's toy stroller to conceal items she stole from a Macy's in Milford on Saturday, police said.

Milford Police were called to the Macy's on Boston Post Road on the report of a shoplifter in custody.

Colleen Daly, 42, of Shelton, is accused of using her daughter's toy stroller to hide more than $500 items she stole from the department store.

An investigation found that Daly gave on-scene officers a fake name, because there is a warrant out for her arrest.

Daly is also accused of failing to appear in court on Dec. 9, 2016 from a larceny arrest in Shelton.

Her bond was set at $500.