PD: Mom Uses Daughter's Toy Stroller to Steal From Macy's | NECN
PD: Mom Uses Daughter's Toy Stroller to Steal From Macy's

    A mom used her daughter's toy stroller to conceal items she stole from a Macy's in Milford on Saturday, police said. 

    Milford Police were called to the Macy's on Boston Post Road on the report of a shoplifter in custody.

    Colleen Daly, 42, of Shelton, is accused of using her daughter's toy stroller to hide more than $500 items she stole from the department store. 

    An investigation found that Daly gave on-scene officers a fake name, because there is a warrant out for her arrest.

    Daly is also accused of failing to appear in court on Dec. 9, 2016 from a larceny arrest in Shelton. 

    Her bond was set at $500. 

