More Rain on the Way After Opening Day

Tonight: Slowly clearing. Be careful of black ice. Lows near 30. Sunday: Pick of the weekend. Sunny. Highs near 50. Monday: Great Baseball Weather. Sunny. Highs near 50.

What a wild 36 hours! Snow to sleet to rain and back to snow! The storm system is finally departing and our weather will be improving over the next 12 hours. Rain and snow showers will end by midnight and the winds will continue to diminish.

The largest snowfall totals were in the highest elevations of Massachusetts, north of route 2, throughout New Hampshire and into western Maine. Sunapee, Henniker and Washington, New Hampshire all saw more than 15” of snow!

Rainfall amounts were also significant. Widespread 2-4” totals in eastern Massachusetts. Parts of the Cape exceeded 4”.

Winds were also strong with gusts to 60 MPH throughout the Cape and Islands. That was enough to cause minor wind damage and isolated power outages.

Sunday and Monday will be nice. Temperatures will climb to nearly 50° and the sunshine will return. Opening Day looks nearly perfect!

Tuesday will bring our next chance of rain. Forecast models are showing an additional 1-2” of rain. Rivers and streams are now running high because of the recent rain and snowmelt. Another round of potentially heavy rain is possible by the end of the week. If you live near a river or stream, be sure to have a plan in place in case there is flooding.