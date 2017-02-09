More Than 50K Lose Power in Eastern Mass.

More than 50,000 people have lost power in eastern Massachusetts as a winter storm brings widespread heavy snow and damaging winds.

According to Eversource, the areas most affected include communities on Cape Cod, including Barnstable with 10,271 outages and Yarmouth with 13,842 outages as of 4:50 p.m.

A blizzard has officially been verified in Boston, Marshfield and Hyannis, Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island as well.

More than a foot and a half of snow has already fallen in some areas of Massachusetts and Connecticut. And there's still more to come.