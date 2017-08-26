Most Flights Take off on Schedule at Logan Airport Despite Hurricane - NECN
Most Flights Take off on Schedule at Logan Airport Despite Hurricane

By Cassandra Arsenault

    As Hurricane Harvey drenches Texas, about a half dozen flights will be leaving Boston Saturday morning on schedule. There will be flights landing in Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

    Only one flight was canceled that was scheduled to leave Boston at 8:41 a.m., according to JetBlue.

    However, many travelers are not changing their plans and are fully aware of what they are getting into.

    Alfonso Aneya was in Boston visiting family and was trying to leave for Texas early Saturday morning from Logan Airport, but was not worried about the storm.

    "Because I start school," he said.

    So far Corpus Christi International Airport has canceled all flights from Saturday through Monday.

