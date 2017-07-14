Mostly Dry Friday, Improving Conditions Through the Weekend

A northeast flow off of the Atlantic Ocean keeps New England cool and raw on Friday. Clouds hang tough, with quick-hitting showers possible.

Highs only reach into the mid- to upper-60s, about 10 to 15 degrees below-normal given the time of year. In fact, a few locations may tie some coolest high temperature records. In Boston, the record lowest high was 66 degrees set back in 1926. In 1961, Worcester set a lowest high temperature record of 65 degrees.

Showers move in across the region overnight as a disturbance in the atmosphere passes overhead. Thunder may rumble across western Massachusetts and Vermont. Lows drop to around 60 degrees.

Saturday is looking like a continuation of showers, with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Radar

We will be in between a departing area of low pressure and an approaching cold front from the Great Lakes on Sunday. We're expecting a dry and mostly sunny day with highs returning back to seasonal norms in the mid 80s south and low 80s north.

The summer pattern moves back into New England by Monday, as high pressure located near Bermuda regains influence over the region. An area of upper-level low pressure moves over New England and maintains predominant flow from the southwest, meaning sultry weather. Expect showers and thunderstorms across the interior as daily instability builds.

On Tuesday, warm and humid weather continues, with the scattered thunderstorm focus shifting east towards Worcester and eastern Connecticut. Highs will reach into the mid 80s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the middle of the week, with the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms around. It will be hot on Wednesday, with a few locations hitting 90 degrees, and mi- to upper-80s elsewhere south and low 80s across the north.

Warm and humid weather continues right into Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the day north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

More details are on your exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.