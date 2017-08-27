Mostly Sunny, Followed by Cool Night

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

As many rainy days as Texas will see, we will see just as many sunny ones. High pressure is giving us sunshine and a fantastic fall feel.

Temperatures will stay around 70 degrees through Wednesday. An area of low pressure will move away from Florida and up the East Coast.

Forecast models are developing this low into a hybrid storm – part nor’easter, part tropical storm. High pressure should keep that storm suppressed to the south, however, forecast models have been trending to the west.

Currently, we are calling for more clouds Wednesday and Thursday with a shower possible in extreme southeast New England. After that storm system departs, we should see beautiful weather returning in time for the holiday weekend.

As we reach the unofficial end to summer, temperatures will climb back to 80.