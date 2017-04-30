Mostly Sunny Sunday; Spot Shower

We will trade in offshore breeze for sea breeze today with temperatures in the 50s along the coast and mid 60s inland. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Clouds increase on Monday with showers developing at night temperatures will range from the 40s and 50s in northern New England to 70s across southern New England.

Western New England could hear a rumble of thunder overnight. Showers will linger into Tuesday morning for the coast. Temperatures will climb in the low 70s on Tuesday.

The remainder of the week looks unsettled with on and off showers and temperatures in the low 60s. The only good news is that we won't see a washout.

Next weekend look mainly dry with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s for the coast and 60s inland and that's how we should stay into the early part of the following week.