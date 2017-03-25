Spotty Showers Saturday, Wintry Mix Late Tomorrow

Saturday: Spotty rain showers. Cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the lower 40s. Overnight: Mostly to partly cloudy with overnight lows near 30. Sunday: Mostly cloudy to start with a chance for rain by the afternoon, could see some wintry mix by the late evening. Highs near 40.

Friday was the first day that the Midwest hit 70 degrees or warmer this spring. Meanwhile, Chicago reached a new record high of 82 degrees. Usually, we anticipate at least some of that warmth to slide into New England, but looks like we’ll miss out on that 70 degrees warmth this time around. Saturday, highs will reach into the 60s for Philadelphia and Washington D.C., we will not be as lucky. We are stuck under the cloud cover and a few showers and the high temperatures will likely be set this morning as temperatures slide cooler through the day. Saturday will not be a washout, but clouds will linger for southern New England, so the best chance to see some sunshine today in northern and Downeast Maine.

A few showers may transition to a wintry mix later this afternoon into the higher elevations of southern Vermont, southwestern New Hampshire, and into the Berkshires and Worcester Hills, so we could have some slick spots. The biggest chance for more widespread wintry mix will be late Sunday into Monday morning for the Berkshires, Worcester Hills, the higher elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire, and southern Maine with the transition to snow stretching into the northern half of Maine. With the event stretching into Monday, we could have a messy Monday morning commute.

As we head into Saturday night, temperatures slide into the 20s north, 30s south as we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies from north to south. Sunday will be a dry start before the threat of showers slides in by the late afternoon into southwestern New England. Like what was previously mentioned, there is a slight chance for the rain to changeover to a wintry mix by Sunday evening in those higher elevations. Sunday’s high temperatures only reach to near 40 degrees south, 30s north.

It looks to be a soggy start to the work week with old man winter sticking around for far northern New England where any rain chances will likely transition to snow chances for northern Maine and far northern New Hampshire. By midweek, shower chances diminish, we see the return of sunshine and highs reach into the 40s north, 50s south, so there is some glimmer of hope in the form of springtime warmth in the forecast. Opening Day looks to be in the lower 50s with a chance for rain in the morning, but that just made it in the 10-day forecast, so we’ll have the latest details on the forecast as we get closer.