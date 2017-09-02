Mother Pleads Guilty, Gets Prison in Death of 4-Year-Old Son

Authorities say a Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son.

The Plymouth County district attorney's office says Tania Merisca, of Brockton, pleaded guilty Friday to accessory after the fact to murder in the June 2013 death of Chauncey Cohen. The 30-year-old woman was sentenced to four-and-a-half years and one day behind bars.

Authorities say Merisca had reported that the boy became unresponsive during a bath before he she took him to Good Samaritan Hospital, where the boy was later pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's office ruled the cause of the boy's death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Authorities say Merisca knew her boyfriend had struck the boy, and attempted to mislead the investigation by asking family members to lie to police.