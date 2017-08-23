Mother and Two Children Missing in Naugatuck State Forest - NECN
Mother and Two Children Missing in Naugatuck State Forest

    Connecticut State Police and local departments are searching for a missing mother and her two young children after the family went for a walk in the Naugatuck State Forest and did not return.

    Police said the woman’s husband reported his wife, their 8-year-old daughter, 4-year-old son and the family dog missing after they went for a walk last night and did not return.

    Search crews including K9 units were searching the forest Wednesday morning.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
