The mother of a young boy who was shot this weekend in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood called Mayor Marty Walsh a "liar" in an interview with the Boston Herald.

Police have been investigating the shooting of a 6-year-old boy that occurred on Copeland Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was hospitalized with a bullet wound to the back, but is expected to be OK.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Walsh said the boy's father, who he was with, is believed to have been the intended target.

The child's mother, who did not want to be identified, insisted to the Herald that the bullets were not meant for the victim's father.

"Mayor Walsh is a liar," she said, according to the Herald. "He lied about my kid's father that he said that he was a target, when he was not a target. We were innocent bystanders. He did not say that. He didn't speak to him at all."

Tuesday, Walsh told NBC Boston he had nothing to say to the victim's mother.

Also speaking to the Herald, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the father was the one who gave this detail to authorities.

"He's the one who said himself he was the target. That's what he told my officers up there," Evans said, according to the Herald. "He was combative ... and combative to the poor doctors."

Evans added that his department believes the father, a 32-year-old man the Herald reports was recently released from prison after a gun-related conviction, may know who is responsible.

Police have said they are searching for two men, believed to be in their late teens, in connection to the shooting.