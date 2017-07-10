Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in NH

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving another vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday evening.
According to Manchester police, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Candia Road by the Massabesic Traffic Circle.
Initial investigation showed a 2013 Toyota Highlander operated by a 70-year-old woman pulled onto Candia Road. The motorcycle, operated by a 30-year-old Derry man, crashed into the vehicle.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured, but the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
