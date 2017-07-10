Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in NH | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in NH

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in NH
    FILE

    A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving another vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday evening.

    According to Manchester police, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Candia Road by the Massabesic Traffic Circle.

    Initial investigation showed a 2013 Toyota Highlander operated by a 70-year-old woman pulled onto Candia Road. The motorcycle, operated by a 30-year-old Derry man, crashed into the vehicle.

    The driver of the Toyota was not injured, but the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.

    The incident remains under investigation. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices