Two men in Maine have been hospitalized in a crash involving a motorcycle and pedestrian.

The Kennebec Journal reports the crash happened in Shapleigh Thursday afternoon. Police say 59-year-old James Little, of West Newfield, struck 29-year-old Christopher Hodgkins as he crossed the street.

Both men were taken to a Portland hospital. Deputy Police Chief Tim Strout says Little suffered broken bones and Hodgkins may have internal injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.