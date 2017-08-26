Motorcyclist Killed in 3-Vehicle-Accident

A motorcyclist involved in a three-vehicle accident in New Haven, Vermont has died as a result of his injuries.

Christopher Dusablon, 29, was pronounced deceased Saturday evening at an area hospital.

According to police, Dusablon was traveling northbound on US Route 7 when he crashed into another motorcyclist, 25-year-old Joshua Morris.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was also involved in the crash.

Dusablon was lodged underneath the truck as a result of the accident. He was later pronounced dead at Porter Hospital.

Morris was also pinned underneath the truck until rescuers could extricate him.

Route 7 was closed for several hours as rescue teams worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by New Haven police.



