Motorcyclist Killed in 3-Vehicle-Accident

Christopher Dusablon, 29, was pronounced deceased Saturday evening.

By Eli Maroney

    A motorcyclist involved in a three-vehicle accident in New Haven, Vermont has died as a result of his injuries.

    Christopher Dusablon, 29, was pronounced deceased Saturday evening at an area hospital.

    According to police, Dusablon was traveling northbound on US Route 7 when he crashed into another motorcyclist, 25-year-old Joshua Morris.

    A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was also involved in the crash.

    Dusablon was lodged underneath the truck as a result of the accident. He was later pronounced dead at Porter Hospital.

    Morris was also pinned underneath the truck until rescuers could extricate him.

    Route 7 was closed for several hours as rescue teams worked to clear the scene.

    The crash remains under investigation by New Haven police.


