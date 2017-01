Chelsea Fire Department says a 2-alarm fire at Muffin Town on Crescent Street is under control. (Published 39 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Crews knocked down a 2-alarm fire at the Muffin Town commercial building in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

Chelsea firefighters responded to the fire on Crescent Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.