One man was injured after being shot in the leg over the weekend in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police.

Authorities say officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a surveillence-like system, overnight Sunday on Everett Gaylord Boulevard, where they found a 20-year-old man bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg and multiple shell casings.

Police said that the victim, along with another 20-year-old man, left an apartment building on Laurel Street and were walking to their cars when several bullets were fired in their direction from an unknown location.

The victim's friend was not hit by gunfire, but police found several nearby cars with bullet holes.

A total of 21 shell casings were found by police upon investigation.

After police applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg, he was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. His injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

The suspect or suspects in this shooting are still at large and little is currently available. If you know anything about the incident, please send an anonymous text to the Worcester Police Department at 274637 with the text "TIPWPD" plus your message.