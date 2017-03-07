Multiple MBTA Commuter Rail Trains Cancelled Due to Mechanical Issues | NECN
Multiple MBTA Commuter Rail Trains Cancelled Due to Mechanical Issues

By Tim Jones

    According to Keolis, multiple MBTA commuter rail trains have been cancelled Tuesday morning due to mechanical issues.

    Some trains both inbound and outbound have ben cancelled.

    The issues range from wheel issues to engine problems. Keolis says it is nothing systematic.

    The following trains have been cancelled: 153, 192, 285, 300, 304, 401, 492.

    Riders are advised to watch the MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter account.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

