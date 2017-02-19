Seven people were arrested on Sunday in Worcester, Massachusetts after a protest organized by the city’s Anti-Fascism Group.

At approximately 2:00 p.m, the “Worcester Anti-Fascism Group” met at Federal Square in Worcester for a planned demonstration, according to police. Officers from the Worcester Police Department were nearby to ensure the protest remained peaceful, which saw as many as 50 protesters gather.

Many demonstrators were wearing masks and police say they saw some protesters carrying wooden baseball bats. When they tried to meet with the organizers of the march, officers say they were met with resistance and none of the participants were willing to speak to police.

When the protest began, demonstrators started to march in the middle of the road while shouting what authorities describe as, “derogatory and abusive words directed at the police.” The officers allegedly instructed the group to remain on the sidewalks, but many demonstrators resisted.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Burnham of Gloucester, 21-year-old Ander Pierce of Medford, 20-year old Evi Ugus of Worcester, and 25-year-old Dennis Weir of Roslindale were all arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Officers also attempted to arrest 32-year-old Sara Bilman of Chelsea. Bilman, who was wearing brass knuckles on her hands, resisted arrest. Officers eventually placed her in handcuffs and charged her with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, as well as carrying a dangerous weapon.

Kaitlyn Heathman, 24 of Saugus, also refused to walk on the sidewalks during the demonstration. She allegedly started shouting obscenities at the police officers and was arrested shortly after. In an alleged attempt to interfere with Heathman’s arrest, Rowan Weller, 19, of Worcester, charged at the officers. Heathman and Weller were both charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

Worcester police remained with the group for the duration of the protest until the remaining demonstrators peacefully dispersed.

It's unclear whether any of the arrested protesters have attorneys, or when they'll be arraigned.