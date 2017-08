A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries closed all northbound lanes on I-95 in Reading, Massachusetts, prior to Exit 38 on Thursday morning. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-95 in Reading Closes All Northbound Lanes

Multiple lanes on Interstate 95 north in Reading, Massachusetts, are closed following a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday morning.



The crash happened just prior to exit 38.

Massachusetts State Police said there are serious injuries.

All travel lanes were closed initially but one lane and the breakdown lane are now open to traffic.

