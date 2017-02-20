Multiple Suspects Sought After 2 Found Slain in Peabody Home

Neighbors are stunned after learning about the gruesome homicide in Peabody. Jonathan Choe has the reaction from people living nearby.

Massachusetts authorities are searching for multiple suspects after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside a home in Peabody.

A spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's Office said the bodies were found Sunday after a woman ran out of the home and flagged down a car that brought her to the state police barracks in Danvers late Saturday. State police then went to the home, where they found the bodies.

Peabody police say they believe all parties knew one another and it was not a random act. Authorities also said they have been called to the home multiple times over the years, but would not specify as to why. Neighbors say the troubles at the home were well-known.

No information was immediately released about who the two victims were or how they died.

State police, Peabody police and the district attorney's office are investigating.

