Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 9 in Conn.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella connected to backyard poultry and there have been nine reported cases in Connecticut.

The outbreak strains of Salmonella have infected a reported 961 people in 48 states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC, 215 ill people have been hospitalized and one death has been reported.

In all, there have been nine cases in Connecticut.

People become infected with Salmonella germs when they put their hands or equipment that has been in contact with live poultry in or around their mouth.

The CDC offers these tips to stay healthy with a backyard flock:

Always wash hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching live poultry.

Do not let children younger than 5 years handle or touch chicks, ducklings, or other live poultry without adult supervision.

